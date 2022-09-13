Typhoon to skirt Shanghai, move up coast of northeast China

BEIJING (AP) — A typhoon is headed toward the Chinese coast on Wednesday and forecast to make landfall near the port city of Ningbo later in the day. The Hong Kong Observatory said Typhoon Muifa had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles an hour as it moved northeast. The storm’s track would take it just east of Shanghai and then inland up China’s northeast coast. Chinese media say flights were canceled at the Ningbo airport and more than 11,000 fishing boats returned to port.

