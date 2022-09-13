UN: Food exports from Ukraine are up, Russia fertilizer down

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says food exports from Ukraine and Russia have increased since a July 22 grain deal, but critically needed fertilizer exports from Russia are still down despite the agreement. Insurance, financing and shipping remain issues. U.N. trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, said Tuesday that Russia reported a 12% increase in food exports from June to July. But she said while there has been “important progress,” the U.N. is concerned about fertilizer exports needed by October-November for the northern hemisphere planting season. She warned of a “catastrophic crisis” if fertilizer remains unaffordable for many.

