WHO report: 17 million in EU may have suffered long COVID-19

JERUSALEM (AP) — The World Health Organization says at least 17 million people in the European Union may have experienced long COVID-19 symptoms during the first two years of the pandemic, with women more likely than men to suffer from the condition. The study for the WHO by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation tracked roughly with other emerging research. Hans Henri P. Kluge, the WHO director for Europe, told a conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday that it’s not clear how long COVID-19 relates to vaccinated, versus unvaccinated, people. U.S. research has provided evidence that long COVID-19 can happen even after breakthrough infections in vaccinated people.

