FAA rejects airline request to hire less-experienced pilots

The federal government has turned down a request by a regional airline to hire pilots with half the flying experience generally required. The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s in the public interest to uphold the current standards. Republic Airways petitioned to hire first officers — or co-pilots — with 750 hours of flying time if they completed Republic’s training program. In most cases, people need 1,500 hours of flying time to qualify for an airline pilot’s license, although pilots with military experience can qualify at 750 hours. Republic argued that its training would be similar to the military’s.

By The Associated Press

