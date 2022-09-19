Harris returns to South Carolina to boost voting in midterms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration. The vice president is focusing on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in midterm elections. Harris is traveling to Orangeburg on Tuesday to speak at a convocation at South Carolina State University. She’ll also hold a roundtable at nearby Claflin University. Harris’ stepped-up travel schedule ahead of voting is designed to prevent, or at least limit, any drop-off in turnout among voters of color and young people. Both are important parts of the Democratic coalition.

