Iranians protest in capital over woman’s death in custody
By The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranians have taken to the streets in the capital to protest the death of a young woman who was detained for violating the country’s conservative dress code. The semiofficial Fars news agency says students in Tehran universities gathered in protest. They are demanding an investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini and the dismantling of the morality police, who were holding her when she died. Witnesses said demonstrators poured into Keshavarz Boulevard, a central thoroughfare, chanting against the government and police, and damaging a police vehicle. Videos circulating on social media showed a third day of demonstrations in Kurdish cities in western Iran as well as northern city of Rasht and the central city of Isfahan.