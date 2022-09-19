Iranians protest in capital over woman’s death in custody

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranians have taken to the streets in the capital to protest the death of a young woman who was detained for violating the country’s conservative dress code. The semiofficial Fars news agency says students in Tehran universities gathered in protest. They are demanding an investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini and the dismantling of the morality police, who were holding her when she died. Witnesses said demonstrators poured into Keshavarz Boulevard, a central thoroughfare, chanting against the government and police, and damaging a police vehicle. Videos circulating on social media showed a third day of demonstrations in Kurdish cities in western Iran as well as northern city of Rasht and the central city of Isfahan.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.