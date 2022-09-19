Israeli PM vows to begin production in contested gas field

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has vowed to begin production at a contested Mediterranean natural gas field “as soon as it is possible.” The comments by Yair Lapid threaten to raise tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group. Monday’s announcement came at a sensitive time in long-running efforts by a U.S. mediator to resolve a dispute over the countries’ maritime border. U.S. officials have said they are making progress, but need more time to reach a solution. Israel says the gas field lies within its exclusive economic zone. But Lebanon says it is in disputed waters. Hezbollah has threatened Israel over the maritime dispute.

