Judge chides Montana for refusing order on transgender law

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge says state health officials made “calculated violations” of his order earlier this year to temporarily stop enforcing a state law that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate. He also said he would quickly consider motions for contempt if the state continues to violate his order. District Court Judge Michael Moses in April temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the birth certificate law, and the state to return to a 2017 rule that allowed transgender residents to file an affidavit with the health department to update their birth certificate. On Friday, Moses clarified his order and issued the written order on Monday.

