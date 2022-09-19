Judge orders ex-Kansas cop released for jail pending trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of preying on poor Black females for decades will be released from custody pending his trial. U.S Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz said Monday that Roger Golubski has such serious medical problems that he is not as much of a risk as he was when most of the alleged crimes were committed. Golubski was charged last week with sexually abusing a Black woman and a teenager more than two decades ago. Civil rights advocates have said he abused Black females in Kansas City, Kansas, for decades. Prosecutors on Friday filed a motion including complaints from seven other women about Golubski. He has pleaded not guilty.

By MARGARET STAFFORD and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.