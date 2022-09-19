Nuclear plant leak pressures German govt to decide extension

BERLIN (AP) — The operator of one of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power stations says it has detected a leak that will require the plant to shut down for maintenance if it’s to run beyond the end of the year. The announcement on Monday puts pressure on the German government to decide if it wants to stick to its plan of shutting all the country’s nuclear plants this year, to keep them on stand-by or to run them for as long as possible. Germany’s economy minister said earlier this month that he favors shutting one down and keeping two on stand-by. Opposition lawmakers and some in government want them to keep running, to help ease possible energy shortages.

