Queen put to rest with Philip, her parents in Windsor chapel
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — After the pomp and pageantry of a grand state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest with her husband and parents in an intimate ceremony at Windsor away from media cameras. King Charles III and senior royal family members attended the private interment ceremony late Monday at St. George’s Chapel. It’s a gothic church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has had royal weddings, christenings and burials since the 15th century. Officials said the queen was interred with Prince Philip’s remains at the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex within St. George’s. Elizabeth II’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were also interred there, along with the ashes of Princess Margaret, the late monarch’s younger sister.