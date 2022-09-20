Detroit sues Census over estimates in 2nd fight over counts

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit is suing the U.S. Census Bureau over population estimates from last year that show the city lost an additional 7,100 residents. The move Tuesday opens another front against the agency in a battle over how Detroit’s people have been counted in the past two years. Mayor Mike Duggan says the city wants the Census Bureau to reveal the formula it used to produce its population loss estimates for Detroit. Duggan claims the bureau was going against its own policy by refusing to divulge its formula and not allowing challenges this year. The bureau didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

By COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press

