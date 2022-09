Eritrea accused of starting offensive on Ethiopia’s Tigray

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Eritrea has launched a full-scale offensive against Tigray along the country’s border with northern Ethiopia in what appeared to be an escalation of last month’s renewal of fighting. Tigrayan authorities in turn are telling their people to get ready for war. The Eritreans are fighting alongside Ethiopian federal forces, including commando units, as well as allied militia, according to Tigray spokesman Getachew Reda. It was not immediately possible to obtain comment from authorities in Ethiopia and Eritrea, which lies north of Tigray. When the war broke out initially in November 2020, Eritrean forces were implicated in some of the worst atrocities in the conflict — charges they deny.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.