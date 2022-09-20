Hong Kong man arrested after paying tribute to queen

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say they have arrested a man who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II near the city’s British Consulate for alleged sedition. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have lined up in recent days in front of the British Consulate and left floral tributes to the queen, who was sovereign in the city when it was a British colony before its handover to Chinese rule in 1997. Media reports say the detained man had stood outside the consulate playing songs on a harmonica including “Glory to Hong Kong,” the anthem of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019. Video shared on social media showed the crowd singing along as the man played.

