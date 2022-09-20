Hungary appeals for time, as EU weighs hefty fund freeze

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungary’s justice minister is urging her European Union partners to be “tolerant” after the EU’s executive branch recommended suspending billions of euros in funding to the country. The European Commission is concerned about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money. It says freeze $7.5 billion of Hungary’s EU funds should be frozen. Justice Minister Judit Varga said Tuesday that Hungary has proposed 17 measures which are “capable of remedying all the concerns.” Varga says “time is needed, because even if there are accelerated procedures to adopt laws and amend legislation, you need to set up new institutions. For that, you have to hire new personnel.” She says Hungary should be on track by mid-November.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.