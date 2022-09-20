Kentucky school shooter says he’s still hearing voices
By TRAVIS LOLLER
Associated Press
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman on Dec. 1, 1997, when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah. A parole board panel on Monday heard from victims, many of whom asked that Carneal never be released. On Tuesday, Carneal told the panel that he still hears voices but has learned not to do what they say.