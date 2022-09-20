Palestinian forces battle gunmen in West Bank, 1 dead

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces have exchanged fire with militants in the center of the West Bank’s second-largest city, while angry residents have chased a Palestinian security jeep out of the area. One man was reported dead. Tuesday’s battle, sparked by an arrest raid against local militants, marked a rare case of deadly internal Palestinian fighting in the occupied West Bank. It also reflected the deep unpopularity of the Palestinian Authority. The internationally recognized PA is widely seen as collaborating with an entrenched and unbearable system of Israeli military domination.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.