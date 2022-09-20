Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care

NEW YORK (AP) — A study of U.S. children with sickle cell disease found fewer than half get a needed screening for stroke, a common complication. The research also found about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study Tuesday, and called for more screening and treatment. One type of sickle cell disease, called sickle cell anemia, is a leading cause of stroke in children. The research found that too few get a recommended ultrasound scan check blood flow and assess their risk for stroke.

