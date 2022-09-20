UN calls for probe into Iranian woman’s death amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top United Nations official has demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman held by the country’s morality police. The woman’s death has ignited demonstrations across the country, including the capital, Tehran, where demonstrators chanted against the government and clashed with police. Authorities on Tuesday acknowledged making arrests at the protests. The U.N. Human Rights Office said Iran’s morality police have expanded their patrols in recent months, targeting women for not properly wearing the Islamic headscarf. It says women have been slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans. A similar patrol detained 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last Tuesday. The police say she died of a heart attack.

By The Associated Press

