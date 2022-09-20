US needs to reform efforts to stop enemy spies, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Senate study warns that U.S. spy agencies’ efforts to stop China and other adversaries from stealing secrets are hampered by miscommunication and a lack of money and staff at the agency intended to coordinate those efforts. But the study released Tuesday also acknowledges the lack of a clear solution. The Senate Intelligence Committee says U.S. intelligence has not evolved enough to counter Beijing’s wide-ranging campaigns to penetrate government agencies and businesses. This comes even after the disclosure of high-profile attacks over the last several years from the theft of millions of government employees’ personal data to a breach of the Microsoft Exchange email system.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.