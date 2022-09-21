EXPLAINER: Key points from Vladimir Putin’s call-up speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued another grave warning to the West after his country’s military suffered a series of embarrassing setbacks in Ukraine. Putin has ordered a partial mobilization that will make up to 300,000 more troops available but could also make battlefield setbacks more personal to many Russians. In addition, Putin’s thinly-veiled threat of Moscow’s willingness to use nuclear weapons comes as Russia prepares to hold referendums in Ukrainian regions it has occupied. Those votes, which start Friday, have been dismissed as a sham by Ukraine and its allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden. Western officials said Putin’s threats would not affect their resolve to back Ukraine politically and militarily.

