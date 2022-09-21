New York AG seeks sanctions that could hurt Trump’s business

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump and his company could face a range of stiff penalties if a court sides with New York’s attorney general in a sprawling fraud lawsuit filed against the former president Wednesday. For now, the Republican isn’t at risk of going to jail. The lawsuit brought by Attorney General Letitia James seeks civil penalties only for what she said was a decade of illicit attempts by Trump to mislead lenders, lower his insurance rates or reduce his taxes. Trump’s legal team contends that his financial practices were normal in the real estate industry and that James is waging an unfair political vendetta.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.