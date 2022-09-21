Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has taken major action to address climate change by ratifying an international agreement that compels the United States and other countries to limit use of hydrofluorocarbons. Those highly potent greenhouse gases are commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning and are more powerful than carbon dioxide. The international agreement would phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons by 85% over the next 14 years as part of a global phaseout intended to slow climate change. The Senate on Wednesday approved the treaty by a 69-27 vote. That’s more than the two-thirds margin required for ratification.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.