Space station gets 3 new residents after Russian launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station is welcoming three new residents following a smooth Russian launch. The Soyuz capsule rocketed into orbit from Kazakhstan on Wednesday and, just three hours later, pulled up at the space station. Two Russians and one American are checking in for a six-month stay. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio rode up on the Soyuz under a new crew swap agreement between the two countries. Under this cash-free barter, a Russian cosmonaut will fly SpaceX to the space station from Florida. NASA and the Russian Space Agency want to rotate seats like this to ensure a constant U.S. and Russian presence at the space station.

