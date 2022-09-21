UK’s new leader slams Putin, hails queen in debut UN speech

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making “saber-rattling threats” to cover his failed invasion of Ukraine. It comes as Truss tells the United Nations that its founding principles are fracturing because of aggression by authoritarian states. In her debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Truss has called the war in Ukraine a battle for “our values and the security of the whole world.” She has extolled the late Queen Elizabeth II as a symbol of everything the U.N. stands for. Truss addressed the U.N. on the same day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the global gathering by video.

