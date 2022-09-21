Zelenskyy: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that Russia’s decision to mobilize some reservists shows that Moscow isn’t serious about negotiating an end to its nearly seven-month-long war. Zelenskyy spoke by video to the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement. He insisted his country would prevail in repelling Russia’s attack and forcing its troops out.

