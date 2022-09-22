Crew extinguishes fire on tanker in Gulf of Finland

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish and Estonian rescue officials say a crude oil tanker caught fire in the Gulf of Finland, but the crew was able to extinguish the flames. The incident involved the 250-meter (820-foot) -long vessel Alexia, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the Finnish peninsula of Porkkala, the Helsinki Sea Rescue Command Center said Thursday. Tago Trei, chief of operations at the Police and Border Guard Board in Estonia, which was taking the lead in the operation, said the fire was out but officials were still checking to make sure there is no further danger.

