Former Chinese justice minister jailed for corruption
BEIJING (AP) — A former justice minister has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on charges of taking bribes and helping criminals hide illegal activity. Fu Zhenghua’s conviction Thursday adds to a string of senior officials who have been punished for corruption in a long-running crackdown launched after President Xi Jinping took power in late 2012. China Central TV said Fu pleaded guilty to abusing his powers in roles including minister and chief of police for the Chinese capital, Beijing, in 2005-21 to hide crimes by his brother and others.