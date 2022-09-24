India stays neutral on Ukraine war, previews G-20 term at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — India’s foreign minister laid out the country’s plans for its turn at the G-20 presidency during the U.N General Assembly. India assumes the mantle of the consortium of leading developed and developing nations in December. Subramanyam Jaishankar said India’s approach would be “based on principles of mutual respect and national ownership with a commitment to sustainable development for all.” While India has expressed concerns over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the South Asian country has maintained a neutral stance, refusing to abrogate business ties with Russia and join Western sanctions. He called for constructive dialogue, diplomacy and action to resolve the conflict for the sake of all.

