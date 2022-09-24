Palace reveals ledger stone at queen’s final resting place

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has released a photo giving the first public glimpse of the new ledger stone installed at the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II. The image released Saturday shows the hand-carved Belgian black marble slab with brass letter inlays set into the floor of King George VI Memorial Chapel, St. George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle. The stone is inscribed with her name and the years of her birth and death, alongside those of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip, who died last year. It replaces a previous slab that had only her parents. All four were members of the Order of the Garter, which has St. George’s Chapel as its spiritual home.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.