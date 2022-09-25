Family of Palestinian slain by Israel denies he was attacker

BEIT IJZA, West Bank (AP) — Relatives have pushed back against Israeli claims that a Palestinian teacher intentionally rammed an Israeli police car before he was shot dead by security forces. The family of the 36-year-old man said Sunday that he had no possible reason to carry out an attack. Relatives noted that he was a father of three and had just opened a new business. They believe he accidentally crashed into a police car Saturday before troops opened fire. The army has said soldiers spotted a car attempting to ram them and then shot the man. The army still holds his body.

