Swiss may back plan to raise retirement age for women

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss voters appear to have narrowly backed a proposal to raise the retirement age for women to 65, according to projections Sunday by public broadcaster SRF. A separate proposal to impose stricter animal welfare rules for livestock was heading for a big defeat, SRF reported on the basis of partial counts still underway after polls closed at noon. The proposed reform of the Swiss pension system would require women to work an extra year before becoming eligible for full retirement pay benefits. Men already have to work until 65 to get full benefits. Officials say the number of retirees is growing faster than the number of working people.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.