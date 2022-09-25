Swiss voters OK plan to raise retirement age for women to 65

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss voters have narrowly backed a proposal to raise the retirement age for women from 64 to 65. Public broadcaster SRF reported Sunday that 50.6% were in favor of making women work an extra year before becoming eligible for full retirement benefits. Men already have to work until 65 to get full benefits. Opponents say the change will accentuate inequalities they say have long bedeviled women in Switzerland. Swiss women’s pay through the retirement scheme is already usually less than what men receive. Officials say the number of retirees is growing faster than the number of working people. A separate proposal to impose stricter animal welfare rules for livestock was defeated by Swiss voters.

