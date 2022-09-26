Cargo traffic movement resumes between Colombia, Venezuela
By ASTRID SUÁREZ and REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Trucks loaded with aluminum and medications have crossed a bridge linking Colombia and Venezuela for the first time in seven years. It gives regional businesses hope for growing trade. Colombia’s new leftist President Gustavo Petro took office last month and quickly moved to reestablish ties with Venezuela’s government. He was on hand as the trucks rolled across the Simon Bolivar International Bridge between Cucuta, Colombia, and San Antonio, Venezuela. It was once one of the busiest crossings between the two South American nations. Residents of border areas and business owners in both countries expect the resumption of cargo traffic to generate jobs and reduce smuggling.