AP National News
By
Published 8:49 AM

Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referendum

By CRISTIANA MESQUITA
Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban voters have approved a sweeping “family law” code that would allow same-sex couples to marry and adopt as well as redefining rights for children and grandparents. Official news media say the measure passed by 66.9% to 33.1% in an unusual national referendum. The reforms met unusually strong open resistance from the growing evangelical movement in Cuba despite an extensive government campaign in favor of the measure, The sweeping code would allow surrogate pregnancies, broader rights for grandparents in regard to grandchildren, protection of the elderly and measures against gender violence.

Associated Press

