Russia detains Japanese diplomat for seeking sensitive info

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it has detained a Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok for soliciting “restricted” information. News agencies reported that Japanese consul Motoki Tatsunori had allegedly offered money for sensitive information regarding Moscow’s cooperation with an unnamed state in the Asia-Pacific. He also reportedly wanted information on the impact of Western sanctions on parts of Russia’s Far East. Russia’s foreign ministry said Tatsunori had been declared persona non grata and was ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

