Wisconsin’s top Republican sues to block Jan. 6 subpoena

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader is suing to block a subpoena ordering him to testify before the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos filed the the lawsuit on Sunday in federal court in Wisconsin arguing that the subpoena falls outside the scope of the committee’s investigation. The committee wants to ask Vos about a conversation he had with former President Donald Trump in July about overturning the 2020 election results. The call was in response to a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballot drop boxes, which were used in the 2020 election and others before it, were illegal going forward.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

