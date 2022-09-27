India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities. The ban Wednesday followed the arrests and detentions of nearly 200 members of the Popular Front of India and raids on its offices this month. A counsel for the PFI rejected the accusations and accused investigating agencies of fabricating evidence and targeting the group. The government accused the PFI of ties with the Islamic State group and other banned organizations. It blamed PFI of violent crimes such as chopping of the hand of a college professor and killings of people associated with groups from other religions.

