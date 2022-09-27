King Charles III’s new monogram revealed at end of mourning

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s new monogram has been unveiled, as the official period of mourning for his mother Queen Elizabeth II came to a close. The emblem, known as the king’s cypher, will appear on government buildings, state documents and some post boxes in the coming months and years. The cypher unveiled Tuesday features the initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex, the Latin word for king. The Roman numeral III sits in the center of the R and a crown hovers above the letters.

