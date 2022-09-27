Prosecutor seeks 3rd trial for Kansas woman in 2 killings

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor has indicated that he intends to try a woman for the third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office filed notice last week saying prosecutors intend to retry Dana Chandler after her second trial ended in a hung jury last month. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned Chandler’s original conviction because of prosecutorial misconduct. Prosecutors allege Chandler shot Mike Sisco and Karen Harkness in 2002 in Topeka because she was upset over her divorce from Sisco. During the second trial, Chandler’s attorneys argued investigators did not consider any other suspects and performed a sloppy investigation.

