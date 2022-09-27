Puerto Rico seeks U.S. waiver as diesel dwindles after storm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor requested that the U.S. government waive a federal law to allow for more fuel shipments to the island amid concerns over a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi warned Tuesday that a shortage of fuel would affect public health, security and government functions in the U.S. territory. He said diesel shortages have been reported. The law that Pierluisi references is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920. It requires that all goods transported to Puerto Rico be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag.

