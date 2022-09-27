South Africa’s beleaguered Zuma open to return to politics

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Beleaguered former South African President Jacob Zuma has said he is ready to make a surprise return to politics by standing for a top position at the ruling African National Congress’ elective conference in December. He said late Monday he would stand for chairman of the ANC if he is nominated by party members. Zuma was South Africa’s president from 2009 to 2018 before he was forced to resign amid wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and state-owned institutions. He is currently on medical parole after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison last year for defying a court order to testify at a commission investigating corruption. He is also on trial for corruption in a separate case.

