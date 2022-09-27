Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Student activists are walking out of class across Virginia to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Beginning Tuesday morning, students gathered for protests against the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by districts after they become final, the new policies would roll back some accommodations for transgender students. They would mark a significant departure from the previous Democratic administration’s policies, which also led to protests and legal fights. A spokeswoman for Youngkin said the new guidelines guidelines make it clear that when parents are part of the process, schools will accommodate children and their families.

