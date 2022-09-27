Woman hit by train while in police car is out of hospital
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A woman who was seriously injured when the parked police patrol vehicle she was detained in was struck by a train in northern Colorado is out of the hospital. KUSA-TV reports Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley, has several broken bones and head and back injuries. Authorities responded to a report of a road rage incident in Fort Lupton on Sept. 16. A Platteville police officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez’s car just past a set of railroad tracks and parked the patrol vehicle on the crossing. She was placed in the back of the police vehicle, which was hit by the train as officers were searching her car.