Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns
By HALELUYA HADERO
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday that it will release a device that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. The Halo Rise device will use no-contact sensors and artificial intelligence to measure a user’s movement and breathing patterns. The company says that will allow the device to track sleep stages during the night. Amazon says the device will be available for $139.99 later this year. Separately, the company said it will release a new Kindle Scribe, the first Kindle consumers can write on. It will also add more features to its Ring doorbell cameras, home robot Astro and release new Echo devices.