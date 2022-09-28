Biden looks to win over Pacific Island leaders at summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host Pacific Island leaders for a two-day summit as the U.S. looks to counter China’s influence in the region. Pacific Island leaders see an even more pressing concern in addressing problems caused by climate change. The leaders will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. officials. Biden will address the leaders on Thursday at the State Department and host them at the White House for dinner. Among those participating are leaders from Fiji, the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands, French Polynesia and New Caledonia.

