Cleric’s supporters try to storm Baghdad’s government zone

BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have attempted to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone government area as the Iraqi parliament held session on the resignation of its speaker. Associated Press journalists saw those supporting al-Sadr waving flags as security forces gathered around them. They managed to break through a security barrier on a bridge leading to the heavily fortified zone but got no farther. Al-Sadr’s bloc won the most votes in parliamentary elections last October but he has been unable to form a majority government. His followers stormed the parliament in late July to prevent their rivals from Iran-backed Shiite groups from forming a government.

