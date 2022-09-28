Experts: Negative storm surge in Tampa Bay as Ian approached

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast. The storm eventually made landfall Wednesday near Fort Myers, about 100 miles to the south of the bay. A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out onto the silty bay floor, despite warnings from lofficials. Experts say the bay also emptied in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused a negative surge. Because a tropical storm’s winds blow counterclockwise, the winds at the northern edge of Hurricane Ian were blowing from east to west with so much force that they pushed bay water ito the Gulf of Mexico. Water eventually refilled the bay.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.