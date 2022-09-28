Italians march for abortion rights after Meloni victory
By FRANCES D’EMILIO and TRISHA THOMAS
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Protesters have marched in Rome and Milan, as well was other Italian cities, to defend the right to abortion in Italy, which they fear is under threat after a far-right party led in parliamentary elections. Organizers said Wednesday they feared Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will launch “a triad of ‘God, homeland and family’” policies — a reference to her political manifesto. The right-wing coalition she leads is expected to form a new government in the coming weeks. Before the Sept. 25 election for Parliament, Meloni said she would respect a 1978 law guaranteeing access to abortion, but would push for measures, such as economic help, for women who decide to give birth instead of aborting.