Kurdish officials: Iran launches new drone bombings in Iraq

KOYA, Iraq (AP) — An Iranian drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq has killed at least seven and wounded 28 others. The Kurdish Regional Government’s Health Ministry said the strikes Wednesday came as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police. Iran’s attacks targeted Koya, some 65 kilometers (35 miles) east of Irbil, said a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a leftist armed opposition force banned in Iran. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry and the Kurdistan Regional Government have condemned the strikes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.